Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 14,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 83,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Vicinity Motor Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Vicinity Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEV. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 37,738 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

