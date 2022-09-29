VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 3,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.
