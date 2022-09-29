Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 728 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 68,921 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,113,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average of $271.42. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $234.50 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

