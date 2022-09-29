VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.68

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.85. VNET Group shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,787,548 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

VNET Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

