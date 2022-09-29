vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VTVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.93 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,627,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

