Wedbush Comments on Micron Technology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $7.87 for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MU. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of MU stock opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

