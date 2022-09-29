Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

