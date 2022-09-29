Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NYSE:ITW opened at $188.47 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

