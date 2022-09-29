Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $117.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $130.07. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.68 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

