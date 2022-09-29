Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,914 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after buying an additional 924,538 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 245,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.