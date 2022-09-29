Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,020 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Central Investment Group raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 231,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $965,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSEARCA FCG opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

