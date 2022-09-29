Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $90.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $112.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73.

