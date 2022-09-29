Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,227,000 after buying an additional 1,101,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,174,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

