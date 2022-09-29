Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,343 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,066 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,468,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 142.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,278 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of LUV opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

