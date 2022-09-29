Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $63.93 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

