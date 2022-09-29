Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $275,156,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,083,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 846,567 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $220,954,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,061,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

GLDM stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.06. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

