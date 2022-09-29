Western Wealth Management LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

