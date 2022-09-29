Western Wealth Management LLC Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.
Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $98.88.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
