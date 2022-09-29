Western Wealth Management LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

