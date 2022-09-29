Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wedbush upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -102.43 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

