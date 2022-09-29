Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 304,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $186,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

About Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

