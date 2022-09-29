Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $314.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.85 and its 200 day moving average is $362.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.25 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

