Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 630.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 876,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94.

