Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,196,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISDX opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

