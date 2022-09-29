Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

