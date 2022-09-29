Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

