Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,777 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAG. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 77,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

