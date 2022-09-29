Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,172 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

