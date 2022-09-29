Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $228.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $241.37.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

