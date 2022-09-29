Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,181 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 6.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.