Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 464 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $97,587,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,371,000 after buying an additional 1,318,605 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,906,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.