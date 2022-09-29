WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

WestRock Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. WestRock has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.81.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

