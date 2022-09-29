Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.6 %

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $127.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

