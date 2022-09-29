WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.24

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.24 and traded as low as $30.28. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 297,217 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPI. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,453,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 349.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 185,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 327,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,929,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

