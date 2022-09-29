WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 78.0% in September

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the August 31st total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGZD. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $321,000.

