WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at 1.91 on Tuesday. WithSecure Oyj has a 52-week low of 1.73 and a 52-week high of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.95.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

