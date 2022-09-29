Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair cut shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 4.2 %

WWW opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.