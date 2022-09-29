Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Update

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 576,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Xebec Adsorption Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

