Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in September

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the August 31st total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 141.2 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

Shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.49.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.