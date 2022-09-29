Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,184,900 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 2,757,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.6 days.

Xinyi Solar Stock Performance

Shares of XNYIF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Xinyi Solar has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers photovoltaic power station, ultraclear patterned glasses, back glasses, and AR photovoltaic glasses.

