XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

XOMAO stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About XOMA

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $273,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,378,167.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,648.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.