XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
XOMAO stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19.
XOMA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About XOMA
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XOMA (XOMAO)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.