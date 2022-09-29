XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.61

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.61 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.43). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 181,383 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92. The company has a market cap of £255.41 million and a PE ratio of 3,112.50.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

