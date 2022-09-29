Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 116,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 2.2 %

YTEN stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

