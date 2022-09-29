Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Short Interest Up 80.0% in September

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 5.87% of Yotta Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YOTA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Yotta Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Further Reading

