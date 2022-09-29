Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of YMTX stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 760.15% and a negative return on equity of 204.20%.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

