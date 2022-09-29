Zacks Small Cap Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pharma-Bio Serv in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst E. Senko now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Pharma-Bio Serv’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

