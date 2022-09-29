ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,092,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 849,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.0 days.

Shares of ZZHGF stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

