ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 15,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Company Profile

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance Co, Ltd., an Internet-based Insurtech company, provides internet insurance and insurance information technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Insurance, Technology, Banking, and Others segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including accident, bond, health, liability, credit, cargo, household property, motor, and other insurance, as well as shipping return insurance.

