Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 104.6% from the August 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Zhongchao Stock Down 6.8 %

ZCMD opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Zhongchao has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Zhongchao Company Profile

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

