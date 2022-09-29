ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 897,300 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZimVie stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned 0.17% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZIMV opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. ZimVie has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ZimVie will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.